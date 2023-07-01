EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.54. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

