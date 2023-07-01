BMO Capital Markets Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $74.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ES. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

