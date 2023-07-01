Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.