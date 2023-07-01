StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.