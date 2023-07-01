AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 357.1% in June

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

ANTE opened at $1.22 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

About AirNet Technology

(Free Report)

Further Reading

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.