AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 357.1% in June

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
ANTE opened at $1.22 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
About AirNet Technology
