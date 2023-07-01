Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 342.7%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 342.7% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.
Winpak Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Winpak has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.
About Winpak
