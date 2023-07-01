Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Grows By 342.7%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 342.7% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Winpak has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

