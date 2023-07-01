Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 35,249 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 26,560 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.49 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

