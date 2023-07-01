Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 375,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

