Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLFree Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

