Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells 19,270 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX opened at $247.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
