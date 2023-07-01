Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells 19,270 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDX opened at $247.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

