Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

