MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Major Shareholder Bihua Chen Purchases 450,000 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $55.55.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

