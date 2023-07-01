Genfit (GNFTF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Free Report) is one of 400 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Genfit to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genfit and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit N/A N/A -5.70 Genfit Competitors $132.46 million -$18.85 million -106.39

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genfit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A Genfit Competitors 635 1557 4503 50 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.33%. Given Genfit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Genfit Competitors -532.43% -80.24% -19.81%

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

