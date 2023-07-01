Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $82,281,503.58 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99.
- On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60.
- On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.
- On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.
WMT stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
