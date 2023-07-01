Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $82,281,503.58 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99.

On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

WMT stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.61.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

