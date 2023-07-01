Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,389,540.01 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

BRK-A stock opened at $517,810.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501,589.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $480,548.95.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

