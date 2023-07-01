Financial Contrast: AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) vs. Its Competitors

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Free Report) is one of 400 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.48 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $132.46 million -$18.85 million -106.39

AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 635 1557 4503 50 2.59

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.33%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -532.43% -80.24% -19.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

