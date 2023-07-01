Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Critical Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Anika Therapeutics and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Regenicin.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -14.15% -3.77% -3.08% Regenicin N/A N/A -15.75%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.89, meaning that its share price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.45 -$14.86 million ($1.54) -16.87 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Regenicin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

