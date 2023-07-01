Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

RF stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,222,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

