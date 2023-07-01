Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

