Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -47.70% -40.37% -18.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Ventures Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 179 1226 1562 35 2.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 430.96%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

39.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s peers have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.08 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.19 billion $1.66 billion 48.21

Pacific Ventures Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group peers beat Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

