Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

