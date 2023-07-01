Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

