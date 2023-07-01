Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.
Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
