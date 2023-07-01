Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.