Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Roku by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Roku by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

