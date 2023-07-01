Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RRR. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

