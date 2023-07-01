Loop Capital Downgrades RH (NYSE:RH) to Hold

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 2.3 %

RH opened at $329.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.43 and a 200-day moving average of $274.45. RH has a 52 week low of $210.00 and a 52 week high of $351.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.