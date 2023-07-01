Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.
TJX stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
