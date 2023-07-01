Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

