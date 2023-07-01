Wedbush Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.31.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,765 shares of company stock valued at $35,049,665. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 164,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.