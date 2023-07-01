StockNews.com Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.