1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 1st Source by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 1st Source by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

