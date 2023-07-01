Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SHIP opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $459,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

