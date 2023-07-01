General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a one year low of $72.16 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

