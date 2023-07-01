JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $10.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

