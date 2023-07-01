General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $88.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. General Mills has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.