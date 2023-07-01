HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.83.

HCA opened at $303.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

