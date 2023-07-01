Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,329.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $22,755,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $22,235,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

