Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,951 shares of company stock valued at $136,365 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

(Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

