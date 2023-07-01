Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,837.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,951 shares of company stock valued at $136,365 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
