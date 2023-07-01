The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

SKIN opened at $8.37 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $379,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,524,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $7,055,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

