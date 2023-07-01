Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after buying an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after buying an additional 1,119,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 850,056 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 440,221 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $79.64 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

