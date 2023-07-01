Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.50.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $207.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

