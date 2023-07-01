McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.83.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $427.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.51. McKesson has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

