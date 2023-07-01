nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

nCino Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,454. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

