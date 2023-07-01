Head-To-Head Survey: Auddia (AUUD) vs. Its Competitors

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -30.09% -243.31% -8.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Auddia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 374 1498 3401 40 2.58

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Auddia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Auddia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.71 Auddia Competitors $540.91 million -$10.74 million 561.39

Auddia’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia competitors beat Auddia on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

