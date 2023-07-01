Analyzing Orange (NYSE:ORAN) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Free Report) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -12.34% N/A -21.38% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange 0 1 2 0 2.67

Orange has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Given Orange’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orange is more favorable than Pervasip.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Orange’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.17 -$1.52 million N/A N/A Orange $45.81 billion 0.68 $2.26 billion N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange beats Pervasip on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. The company also sells mobile handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

