Head to Head Review: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.91 billion 1.74 -$93.00 million ($0.53) -55.65 Heliogen $13.75 million 3.51 -$142.00 million ($0.48) -0.51

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heliogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.75% 1.19% 0.46% Heliogen -770.24% -67.29% -45.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 7 0 2.78 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.10%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 716.33%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Heliogen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

