Critical Analysis: Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) versus Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Precision Optics and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.21 -$930,000.00 $0.10 61.50 Positron $730,000.00 45.89 -$2.31 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79% Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics



Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Positron



Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

