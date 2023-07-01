Head to Head Analysis: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Free Report) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.61 $6.50 million $1.81 13.12 First Merchants $712.95 million 2.36 $222.09 million $3.97 7.11

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 12.14% 6.44% 0.70% First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46%

Summary

First Merchants beats BNCCORP on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

