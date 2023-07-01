Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Free Report) is one of 396 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kaleido Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kaleido Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleido Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors -532.43% -80.24% -19.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.6% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors 633 1555 4501 50 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.32%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido Biosciences $1.10 million N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors $133.43 million -$16.13 million -106.39

Kaleido Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleido Biosciences. Kaleido Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kaleido Biosciences beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease. It also develops programs for the treatment of multi drug resistant infection, chronic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardio-metabolic syndrome, immuno-oncology, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with Institute Gustave Roussy, Washington University, and Janssen. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

