Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $98.83

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.