Head to Head Contrast: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) vs. Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Novan and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 2 2 0 2.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Novan currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,768.22%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 61.73%. Given Novan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Novan is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -128.61% -700.28% -39.58% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -129.64% -66.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novan and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Novan and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $23.68 million 0.51 -$31.31 million ($1.32) -0.33 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 39.29 -$42.35 million ($12.26) -0.64

Novan has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Novan has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Novan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Novan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novan

Novan, Inc., a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

